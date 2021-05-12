Steve Nash Offers Update On Kyrie Irving After Taking Elbow To Face

The Brooklyn Nets enjoyed a bittersweet 115-107 win over the Chicago Bulls last night as Kyrie Irving left the game after taking an elbow to the face from Nikola Vucevic.

After the game, Nets head coach Steve Nash offered an update that seems promising heading into the playoffs. Nash said that Kyrie did not show signs of a concussion.

But Kyrie isn’t necessarily all free and clear heading into tonight’s game against the San Antonio Spurs. Nash added that the X-ray on Kyrie was inconclusive and that he will need another scan, which will likely happen on Wednesday.

Kyrie went to the ground after taking an inadvertent elbow from Vucevic in the third quarter. The elbow almost struck Kyrie’s right eye and he was promptly taken out of the game with a facial contusion. He finished the game with 13 points, three rebounds and five assists.

The Brooklyn Nets can’t really afford to lose their star guard for any time as they try to secure a top-2 seed in the East with only two games to go. The Philadelphia 76ers own a two-game lead for the top seed, and the Milwaukee Bucks are right on their heels, trailing by only one game.

There’s also a chance that Kyrie skips Wednesday’s game even if all of the test results give him the green light.

With James Harden expected to be out until the start of the playoffs, the Nets are going to be hard-pressed over the final three games.

What seed will the Nets get in the Eastern Conference playoffs?