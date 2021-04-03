It’s been almost two months since Kevin Durant last suited up for the Brooklyn Nets. That drought could come to an end next week.

Durant last played on Feb. 13, when he left the Nets-Warriors game due to a hamstring injury. Luckily, the Nets have fared well without him, going 18-3 in games since thanks to stellar play from James Harden and Kyrie Irving.

Still, with the postseason nearing, Brooklyn needs to Durant to return beforehand to develop some lineup continuity and chemistry. It appears the Nets could see their superstar return as soon as next week.

Head coach Steve Nash told reporters on Saturday Durant has a chance to play this Monday when the Nets play the Knicks. If he’s unable to give it a go, Nash believes there’s still a “high probability” Durant returns to the court at some point next week, according to NBA reporter Malika Andrews.

Kevin Durant was having an MVP-like season prior to going down with an injury. As long as he continues to play at a high level, the Nets have a strong chance of running through the Eastern Conference with ease.

Hypothetically, Brooklyn’s first actual playoff challenge might not take place until the NBA Finals. The Los Angeles Lakers or Clippers have the star power to go toe-to-toe with the Nets. A Nets-Lakers or Nets-Clippers championship series would feature an unprecedented number of superstars.

First thing’s first, though – the Nets need to get healthy. Durant, in particular, may soon be returning to full action.