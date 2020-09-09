Steve Nash Responds To Idea Of Getting Hired As ‘White Privilege’

Steve Nash began the newest part of his basketball career today when he was officially named head coach of the Brooklyn Nets.

When news of the Nets hiring the legendary point guard first broke last week, there were some who questioned the move. After all, as brilliant a player as Nash was, he has no coaching experience.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith went as far as to suggest Nash’s hiring was an example of “white privilege.” The two-time NBA MVP addressed that claim today during his introductory media session.

Acknowledging that the world still has “a long way to go” to reach social and racial justice, Nash said he is committed to being an ally in the fight. He added that white privilege has helped him, though he hesitated to say it was totally applicable in this case.

“I have benefited from white privilege. Our society has a lot of ground to make up,” Nash said. “I’m not saying white privilege was a factor in this position but I think as white people we need to understand we have a privilege and a benefit by the color of our skin and our communities.

“I’m very sensitive to the cause and the goal. I’m not sure this is an example that purely fits that conversation. But I own it, and I understand why people want to talk about it and that we do need more diversity and more opportunity for more African-American coaches and staff in all capacity. This league was built through African-American players, the stars that have made this one of the greatest entertainment industries and sports in the world. It’s really important that we continue to come together and fight…I want to be able to fight for that as well.”

.@SteveNash addresses benefiting from White privilege and racial injustices throughout coaching positions. (via @YESNetwork) pic.twitter.com/JQB0j0RHsu — NBA TV (@NBATV) September 9, 2020

Not surprisingly, Steve Nash spoke candidly here about race and social issues. He’s done this throughout his playing and post-playing career.

At the end of the day, he’ll be judged on if he wins enough games in Brooklyn, period.