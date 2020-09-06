Steve Nash Responds To Message From Warriors Coach Steve Kerr

While Stephen A. Smith wasn’t a fan of the Brooklyn Nets hiring Steve Nash as head coach, Steve Kerr clearly is.

On Thursday, Kerr offered his congratulations to his former Warriors associate. He also offered Nash thanks for his years of service to the Warriors.

On Sunday, Nash took to Twitter for only the second time since he was announced as head coach of the Nets. In his message, Nash responded in kind to Kerr, offering gratitude for being able to see the Warriors win up close.

“Grateful to see you win up close!” Nash wrote. His tweet has garnered 1,500 likes in the first two hours.

Steve Kerr and Steve Nash were NBA opponents during their playing days. Kerr was coming off his first NBA title with the Bulls when Nash joined the Phoenix Suns in 1996.

But while Kerr largely made his mark in a supporting role, Nash became on the best point guards of the next 20 seasons. Nash was heading into his final year in the NBA when Kerr was named head coach of the Golden State Warriors.

The two finally came together on the same team in 2015 when Nash joined the Warriors as a part-time consultant. During his time with the Warriors, Nash developed a rapport with Kevin Durant, who would help lead the Warriors to back-to-back NBA titles in 2017 and 2018.

It’s clear Nash has the respect of his fellow coaches. Whether he can translate that into results on the court will be a different story.