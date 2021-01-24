Steve Nash Shared An Honest Admission About James Harden

The Brooklyn Nets are five games into the James Harden era. So far, it’s been an up-and-down start for the former Houston Rockets star.

Brooklyn is 3-2 through five games with Harden. The Nets lost two games to the Cleveland Cavaliers, but have defeated the Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat.

Defense has been somewhat lacking for the Nets in the wake of the Harden trade, but incredible offense has mostly made up for that.

Harden had a rough game on Saturday night, though the Nets were able to beat the Heat, 128-124. The former Houston Rockets star had just 12 points and 11 assists on two of eight shooting. After the game, Nets head coach Steve Nash shared an honest admission about the MVP guard.

“I think he’s trying to get himself into shape,” Nash reportedly said of Harden.

Harden did not appear to be in top game shape during his final days in Houston. It’s not surprising that he would be playing himself into elite game shape in Brooklyn.

The Nets are scheduled to return to the floor on Monday night against the Miami Heat. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. E.T.