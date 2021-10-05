Steve Nash Shares The Latest On Kyrie Irving’s Status

Kyrie Irving was notably not present at Brooklyn Nets practice on Tuesday morning as the team returned to the New York City area following Sunday’s preseason opener against the Los Angeles Lakers. Although not necessarily new information, the 29-year-old essentially confirmed with his absence that he remains unvaccinated and still cannot participate in team-related activities in Brooklyn.

Irving already missed Nets Media Day last week due to his designation as an unvaccinated player. New York City has a mandate in place that requires all individuals working at indoor events, including NBA games, to be vaccinated. That includes players, like Irving.

Following the team’s practice, head coach Steve Nash revealed that there has been “no change” to Irving’s status, according to SNY’s Ian Begley. With just two weeks to go until opening night of the regular season, Nash’s update won’t exactly lead fans to be optimistic that Irving will be available for the Nets home opener on Oct. 24.

Steve Nash says there is no change to Kyrie Irving’s status. He is not at practice in BKN today. NYC requires Knicks/Nets to be vaccinated to participate in games/practices within city limits. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) October 5, 2021

As of Tuesday, Irving is still in jeopardy of missing not only the Nets first home game, but every game that takes place in Brooklyn this season, including potential playoff contests. Unless he decides to get vaccinated, he will sacrifice a hefty chunk of change and deal a major blow to his team’s championship hopes.

Irving will lose $381,181.22 per home game if he’s unable to play in the Nets 41 games in Brooklyn, according to Yahoo Sports. That would add up to $15.6 million for the year.

Although Irving’s status looks to be more doubtful by the second, he did reveal last week that he hadn’t completely ruled out getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Obviously, I’m not able to be present there today, but that doesn’t mean I’m putting any limits on the future for me being able to join the team,” Irving told reporters on a Zoom call during Nets Media Day.

The league already saw Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins decided to get vaccinated after being outspoken about being unvaccinated earlier this preseason. Perhaps Irving will do the same and be back at practice in Brooklyn in the next few weeks.