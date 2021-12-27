Steve Nash Shares Timeline For Kyrie Irving’s Potential Return

In a twist nobody could have seen coming, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving tested positive almost as soon as he stepped into the Barclays Center to return to the team. After getting some time to rest and recover, Irving has a new update from head coach Steve Nash.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Nash said that Kyrie will need “closer to two weeks” before he’s fit to return. Kyrie has not played a single minute for the Nets this season.

Fortunately for the Nets, they’ve managed just fine without Kyrie thus far. They’re 22-9 with the best record in the East and a two-win lead over the Chicago Bulls.

But a healthy Kyrie Irving has the potential to turn the Nets from a top-three seed into an NBA title favorite. Especially if he plays like he did last year.

Kyrie Irving will need "closer to two weeks" from the time he regularly joins Brooklyn's practices to be game-ready, Nets coach Steve Nash said today. Also notable: Watched Nash in a @SportsCenter clip narrated by former #USMNT striker-turned-SC host @TaylorTwellman. Impressive! — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 27, 2021

The only one standing in the way of Kyrie Irving returning to the Nets has been Kyrie himself. He’s remained determined not to comply with any of New York City’s COVID-19 restrictions.

But roster depletions have forced the Nets to bring him back even if only for some road games.

Kyrie effectively has the Nets franchise between a rock and a hard place. And it’s going to earn him a lot of money even if it doesn’t lead to a trip to the NBA Finals.

He’s going to miss about three-quarters of the season, but Kyrie will play some games by the end of this.