Veteran NBA Big Man Ed Davis Has Message For Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving doesn’t want the NBA to resume the 2019-20 season. His stance is understandable. But veteran NBA big man Ed Davis doesn’t agree with Irving’s desires.

The NBA is set to resume the season on July 30 at Orlando’s Walt Disney World. The season will run for a little over two months, with most timelines suggesting the NBA finals to commence in late September and run through early October.

Most players – including NBA superstar LeBron James – are thrilled to be returning to the court. But Irving doesn’t believe this is the time to be playing basketball in the midst of ongoing Black Lives Matters protest across the nation.

Davis believes it’s “easy” for a player like Irving – who signed a four-year, $141 million deal with the Nets – to go against the resumption of the season. But cancelling the season would create much tougher circumstances for players like Davis. The veteran big man believes it would be the role players making the biggest sacrifices were the season to be completely cancelled.

“It’s easy for a guy like Kyrie [Irving] to say that he’ll give everything back [for social reform], but would he really give everything back? It’s easy for Dwight Howard to say that we don’t need to play when he’s in Atlanta in his $20 million mansion. But there are other guys on the rosters who need this money to provide for whoever they’re taking care of and things like that,” Davis told HoopsHype.com.

Davis makes a valid argument.

Irving wouldn’t be sacrificing all that much were the season to be cancelled. He’s currently injured and unable to play.

Davis and other various role players, on the other hand, could struggle to provide for those they care for.