Look away, Bucks and Sixers fans. Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green gave his Eastern Conference champion prediction on Monday, and it’s not Milwaukee or Philadelphia – it’s the Brooklyn Nets.

Green joined the NBA on TNT crew Monday night alongside Charles Barkley, Kenny Williams and Ernie Johnson. Early on, Johnson asked the Warriors forward who he thinks is going to win the Eastern Conference.

Without much hesitation, Green went with the Brooklyn Nets and went on to say it wasn’t “that bold” of an answer. Barkley thought otherwise. Chuck challenged Green’s answer by mentioning the Milwaukee Bucks, to which Green said “good luck.”

You can find the full exchange in the video below.

We don’t blame you, Draymond. The Brooklyn Nets are the overwhelming favorite until proven otherwise.

Any team led by Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving is going to be next-to-impossible to beat. Compare that to teams like the Sixers and Bucks, where there just isn’t as much star power.

Milwaukee is obviously led by Giannis Antetokounmpo while Khris Middleton serves as his sidekick. Philly, meanwhile, boasts MVP finalist Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. Simply put, you could combine all four players on one team and it probably still wouldn’t feature as much star power as the Nets currently have.

Green is right: Brooklyn is and should be the favorite to emerge from the Eastern Conference.