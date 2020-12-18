Video Of Kyrie Irving Before Game vs. Celtics Is Going Viral

The eyebrow-raising antics of Kyrie Irving intensified on Friday night.

Ahead of the Brooklyn Nets’ preseason matchup with the Celtics in Boston, Irving was filmed walking around the court while burning a bundle of sage. The star point guard’s return to the TD Garden is always something to look out for, but tonight Irving drew even more attention than usual.

As odd as this may seem, burning sage on a basketball court is pretty on par with the behavior we’ve seen from Kyrie Irving in the past — especially this year. Flat Earth comments aside, Irving has been tough to read in 2020.

Here’s a clip of the strange pregame ritual:

Kyrie is back in Boston, burning sage before the Nets face the Celtics: (via @NBCSCeltics)pic.twitter.com/BldhxMhh2Y — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 18, 2020

The All-Star PG initially refused to speak to media earlier in the week, eventually doing so on Monday for the first team ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Irving has drawn the ire of countless analysts and peers for his seemingly condescending comments about the media. In comments made earlier this month, Irving called media members “pawns” not worthy of taking away from his “art.”

As the result of skipping multiple media sessions, the league fined Irving and the Nets $25,000 each.

The eccentric point guard addressed the criticisms in his first media appearance on Monday.

“The focus is on what’s going on here. You know, my job,” Irving told reporters. “And I wanted to make sure that, that was clear. No distractions, nothing about dispelling anything, nothing about going back and forth, nothing about calling out one person or another, not even refer to you guys as pawns. You know what I mean? Or media. It’s just really how I felt about the mistreatment of certain artists, when we get to a certain platform of when we make decisions within our lives to have full control and ownership.”

The season hasn’t even begun and we’ve already seen some pretty interesting behavior from Irving. It’d be a shock if burning sage is the last head-turning move we see this year.

Kyrie Irving and the Nets tipoff against the Celtics at 8:00 p.m. E.T.