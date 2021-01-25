Tomorrow marks the one-year commemoration of Kobe Bryant’s tragic passing. While we can expect countless tributes to come out from the NBA and its players alike tomorrow, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is paying tribute to Kobe today.

When Kyrie arrived at the Barclays Center for tonight’s game against the Miami Heat, he was rocking a No. 8 Kobe Bryant jersey. He proudly flashed the jersey for the cameras to make it clear how much respect he has for Mamba.

“Oh you knew who I was rocking tonight,” Kyrie proudly told the cameras. “Come on, stop it.”

The Nets don’t have a game tomorrow, so Kyrie is making his statement one day ahead of schedule. Given how many teams are playing tonight, we may see even more tributes to Kobe as the night progresses.

Kobe Bryant was one of nine people to lose their lives in a helicopter crash on January 26 of last year. Bryant’s daughter Gianna was also one of the victims.

Tributes to Kobe poured in from across the entire world, transcending all boundaries as people paid their respects. Among many of them was the renaming of the NBA All-Star Game MVP award in his honor.

But perhaps the best tribute came from his beloved Los Angeles Lakers, who went on to win the NBA Finals that year.

Tomorrow is going to be a special day, and we can expect some NBA stars to pull out all the stops to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant.