Video: Nets Had A Disastrous Final Possession vs. Toronto

On Wednesday afternoon, the Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors took the floor for Game 2 of their playoff series.

The Raptors opened the series with a 134-110 win earlier this week to take a 1-0 series lead. Brooklyn looked like it took that Game 1 loss to heart and came out swinging in Game 2.

The Nets opened a 26-12 lead in the first quarter before closing the quarter with a 33-29 lead. After another quarter of play, the Nets took a 53-50 lead into halftime.

Brooklyn opened up its lead in the third quarter and owned an 80-74 lead heading into the final 12 minutes of the game. The heavily-favored Raptors took over in the fourth quarter and stormed to a 102-96 lead with just over 40 seconds left.

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot hit a deep three to cut that lead to 102-99 and the Nets eventually took over possession. It looked like Brooklyn was going to force overtime until the final possession – which was horrendous.

Check it out.

“That is the end of that game is what that is.” 😂 The guys react to the end of the Raptors/Nets game. pic.twitter.com/sgYr6nlGEC — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) August 19, 2020

Unfortunately for Nets fans, that put the icing on the cake for the Raptors to take Game 2 and take control in the series.

Brooklyn wasn’t expected to be able to compete with Toronto, especially with Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and others on the bench. However, the Nets have played hard over the past two games.

Unfortunately, they haven’t been able to steal one of the first two games and now they face a 2-0 deficit.