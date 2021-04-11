Watch: Bizarre Ejections In Tonight’s Nets vs. Lakers Game

A Lakers–Nets regular-season game would be one of the best contests of the season under normal circumstances. Saturday night’s primetime match-up wasn’t, unfortunately. Though it was competitive.

Of the five superstars between the two teams (Anthony Davis, LeBron James, James Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving), just two played on Saturday. Before the night came to an end, that number dwindled down to just one.

The Nets should’ve been able to make light work of the injury-riddled Lakers this evening, especially considering they were without James, Davis and even Kyle Kuzma. But Los Angeles put up a fight, giving the Durant-and-Irving-led Nets a major challenge. It wasn’t before long that Durant was left to fend for himself.

During the third quarter of Saturday night’s game, Irving and Dennis Schroder started engaging in some trash talk. It really wasn’t much. The officials felt otherwise. It didn’t take long for the refs to eject both Irving and Schroder for their back-and-forth.

This might be one of the softest ejections we’ve ever seen. Take a look.

Kyrie Irving and Dennis Schroder were both ejected after getting into it during the third quarter. pic.twitter.com/i2UEyKba3m — ESPN (@espn) April 11, 2021

We’re not sure how this warranted an ejection. It didn’t even escalate very far. The refs must’ve heard a few words they couldn’t tolerate.

Schroder’s ejection was a bit more costly to the Lakers than Irving’s was to the Nets. Prior to his ejection, the Los Angeles guard had scored 19 points and was the focal point of the offense.

Irving, meanwhile, clearly wanted to try and send a message to LeBron James and the Lakers Saturday night. He was unable to do so, even with Los Angeles being down so many key players. His frustration got the best of him, ultimately leading to his ejection.