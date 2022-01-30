Watch: Kyrie Irving Had Postgame Request For Klay Thompson

Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson have had their fair share of battles on the court over the years, but after Saturday’s game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Golden State Warriors, the two players made it clear that there’s no bad blood between them.

Following Golden State’s 110-106 victory over a short-handed Brooklyn squad, Irving made a point of seeking out Thompson. The two players were finally able to link up on the court and congratulate one another on a hard-fought game.

After they exchanged pleasantries, Irving had a very specific request of Thompson. The Nets point guard asked Thompson if he could get a ride on his boat sometime in the future.

Take a look, per TheWarriorsTalk:

Kyrie to Klay: “By the way, can I get a ride on your boat?” 😂😂😂

pic.twitter.com/JN44sQWzdw — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) January 30, 2022

Thompson’s response in the video is inaudible, but it seemed like he was willing to entertain the idea.

Thompson has become well-known for posting videos of himself on social media, driving his boat around San Francisco Bay. During his rehab from his Achilles injury, “Captain Klay” would often go on Instagram Live while on his boat to talk about his recovery and a number of Warriors players have gotten a ride on the vessel already.

After being out of the league due to injury for over two years, Thompson returned to action a few weeks ago. He’s played in nine games and is averaging an admirable 15.8 points per contest thus far.

The Nets (29-20) and the Warriors (37-13) aren’t scheduled to meet again this season, unless the two title contenders were to meet in the NBA Finals this June. That means Irving would probably have to wait until the summer to get a ride on Thompson’s boat.

Time will tell if Captain Klay follows up and lets the Nets point guard come aboard sometime in the future.