What Steve Nash Said About Kevin Durant Leaving The Warriors

Steve Nash is the new head coach of the Brooklyn Nets, and with that role he has the very enviable position of getting to coach the incredible Kevin Durant.

Nash has a rapport with Durant. He worked with Durant for several years as a consultant with the Golden State Warriors. The two soon became good friends, working out together often.

Like many of us, Nash was surprised that Durant left Golden State after just three years. In a 2019 appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast, he said he believes Durant departed in order to seek new challenges.

“Kevin’s a thoughtful — I don’t want to say complicated — sophisticated (person), he’s continually pushing himself and searching for whatever it is that’s out there that’s going to fulfill him and excite him,” Nash said. “I think maybe that part of it was underestimated that he would leave in three years, because that’s what led him there in the first place.

“He wanted something higher, bigger (than when he left the Thunder in 2016). He wanted to experience something different where he would be pushed in new ways, and it’s kind of the same thing that’s happening now.”

Durant ultimately signed a mega-deal with the Brooklyn Nets, linking up with his friend Kyrie Irving in the process.

While a torn Achilles prevented him from seeing the court in the 2019-20 season, he’s expected back next season. Once he and Irving are healthy, the Nets can finally show off what kind of team they’re capable of building.

Considering they made it to the 7th seed without Durant and with Kyrie injured, that’s a scary thought.