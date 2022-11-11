When Kyrie Irving Could Return To Nets Starting Lineup

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 17: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on before Round 1 Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at TD Garden on April 17, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai announced on Friday that he met with Kyrie Irving, paving the way for the All-Star guard's eventual return to the hardwood.

"Clara and I met with Kyrie and his family yesterday," Tsai wrote. "We spent quality time to understand each other and it’s clear to me that Kyrie does not have any beliefs of hate towards Jewish people or any group.

"The Nets and Kyrie, together with the NBA and NBPA, are working constructively toward a process of forgiveness, healing and education."

So, when will Irving return to the court? According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, there's currently no momentum for his potential return during the Nets' four-game Western Conference trip.

The Nets return to Brooklyn on Nov. 20 for a game against the Grizzlies. It's possible that Irving plays in that game.

But first, Irving must make "good-faith efforts" to prove that his sincerity before the Nets allow him to suit up again.

Irving is expected to have a meeting with leaders in the Jewish community. It's unclear when that'll happen.

Prior to being suspended, Irving averaged 26.9 points and 5.1 assists per game.

The Nets are 3-1 during Irving's absence.