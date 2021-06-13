Nets Announce X-Ray Results For Kyrie Irving’s Ankle

When Kyrie Irving left Sunday’s Game 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks limping, Brooklyn Nets fans collectively held their breath. For the time being, the team’s fanbase can let out a sigh of relief.

According to ESPN’s Malika Andrews, the X-rays on Irving’s right ankle came back negative. Head coach Steve Nash shared that the 29-year-old point guard will undergo further testing and continue to treat the injury.

Irving left the Nets pivotal Game 4 against the Bucks in the second quarter. After driving to the basket, he tossed up a short floater but came down nearly on top of Giannis Antetokounmpo, causing his right ankle to roll. He immediately grabbed for his shin area before he was helped up by team training staff and limped back to the locker room.

The Nets ruled out Irving for the remainder of the game and felt the consequences down the stretch. Without Irving or Harden on the floor, Kevin Durant couldn’t provide enough firepower to lift Brooklyn over the Bucks on the road. The Nets fell 107-96, as Antetokounmpo scored 34 points to even the series at two games apiece.

Obviously the X-ray update is a welcome one for the Nets, who will hope that Irving can return as soon as possible. However, ankle injuries can be tricky to recover from, so counting on the 29-year-old guard to come back for Game 5 or even Game 6 would be dicey.

Irving’s ankle injury may cause a spiral for the Nets, who simply lack the playmakers to create against the Bucks with two of their “Big Three” on the sidelines. Harden may try to expedite his recovery process from a hamstring strain to get back onto the court for Tuesday’s meeting in Brooklyn.

The banged-up Nets and the surging Bucks will square off in an important Game 5 at Barclays Center on Tuesday. Tip-off time is to be determined.