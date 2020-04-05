CJ McCollum Ranked The NBA’s 3 Best Players

It isn’t easy to rank the top players in the NBA. Even guys who play in the league, like Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum, can have a tough time doing it.

McCollum made a recent appearance on “The Boardroom” with Jay Williams where he was asked to name his top three players in the NBA as of right now. Williams made McCollum rank them 1-to-3 as well.

After eliminating Kevin Durant from contention–ironically, “The Boardroom” is KD’s media endeavor–due to his injury, McCollum landed on LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard and Giannis Antetokounmpo as his top three.

LeBron is McCollum’s clear-cut No. 1, though he admits that you could make an argument for either of the other two players.

“I think Bron has solidified himself as the best player right now,” McCollum said. “Makes his team better. You take him off that Laker team, you see what happened last year. If you change roles, that’s how I look at the most valuable player.”

CJ McCollum’s top 3 players in the NBA in order 1) LeBron James

2) Kawhi Leonard

3) Giannis Antetokounmpo (🎥 @boardroom ) pic.twitter.com/FbIGF2dv15 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) April 5, 2020

More than anything, McCollum’s rankings make us realize how much we miss the NBA. Before getting shutdown, the league was heading toward some tremendous playoff matchups, with potential LeBron-Giannis or Kawhi-Giannis showdowns in the Finals.

It would be great if the NBA could somehow finish its 2019-20 season, but safety comes first.

In the meantime, what do you think of CJ’s top three?