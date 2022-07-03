Carlos Boozer's Son Is Dominating: NBA World Reacts

NEW ORLEANS, LA - AUGUST 25: Power Carlos Boozer (4) warms up before a BIG3 3-on-3 basketball league game on August 25, 2019 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Stephen Lew/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

More and more sons of former NBA players are starting to emerge on the recruiting trail.

Cameron Boozer, the 14-year-old son of former NBA and Duke star Carlos Boozer, appears to be one of the top prospects in all of basketball.

"6’9 Cameron Boozer ( @boozer_cameron ) is only 14 years old and is super skilled. Carlos Boozer’s son is the Youngest player ever to be named as a @Top100Camp all star," Swish Cultures tweeted.

ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins is a big fan of the former NBA player's son.

"He’s Top 5 in the Country regardless of class!!! Carry the hell on…" he tweeted.

That's some pretty significant praise from the former NBA big man turned ESPN analyst.

Perhaps we'll see Cameron Boozer in the NBA one day.