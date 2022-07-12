Carmelo Anthony On Playing With His Son: NBA World Reacts

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 08: Carmelo Anthony #15 of United States reacts on the bench during the game agaisnt Venezuela in the men's preliminary round group A game 19 on Day 3 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Carioca Arena 1 on August 8, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Carmelo Anthony was in attendance for Monday night's Summer League game between the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs. At one point during the game, he was interviewed by ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth.

Hubbarth asked Anthony if he has any intentions of playing with his son, Kiyan, in the NBA.

"No, no I do not," Anthony told Hubbarth. "I think it'll be time for me to pass him the torch. I'd rather just pass him the torch when that time comes."

While it would be cool to see Carmelo and Kiyan teaming up together, it's easy to understand why this isn't a goal for the Anthony family.

In reality, Carmelo would need to keep playing into his 40s.

It's also important to note that Anthony is towards the end of his career. After all, he's not even on an NBA roster at this moment.

As for Anthony's good friend LeBron James, it's very evident that he wants to team up with Bronny at some point in his career.

Even though James is also getting older, he continues to perform at an MVP level.