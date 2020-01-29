Carmelo Anthony Reveals Hopes For End Of His NBA Career

Carmelo Anthony became a superstar with the Denver Nuggets and cemented his likely Hall of Fame induction with the New York Knicks. He now knows where he wants to end his impressive career.

After a year out of the NBA, Anthony was given a shot at a comeback by the Portland Trail Blazers, last year’s Western Conference runner-up that started the year floundering. After just 10 games with the Houston Rockets, which ended in a pretty messy divorce, he was waived by the team, and his NBA future was in doubt.

While he hasn’t turned the entire team around, Portland is definitely playing better since adding Melo, who has definitively emerged as a third offensive option behind star guards Damian Lillard and C.J. McConnell. That is probably more than most would have reasonably expected from him at this point.

He is clearly very happy with his new NBA home, and says that it is where he hopes to retire. Based on how this season is going, it doesn’t sound like that will be until sometime after next season, and he hopes that will be in Portland as well.

From the Portland Tribune:

So much so that, when asked if he’d like to re-sign with the Blazers after the season, Anthony’s response was immediate. “I would love to stay,” he said. “I feel like this is the place for me to end my career. It could have happened earlier, but it didn’t. Now, where I’m at in my life and my career — this is where I want to retire.”

Based on the interview, it does seem like the two sides have made for an ideal fit. Anthony went out of his way to praise head coach Terry Stotts for his communication, citing a call with Stotts as a major reason he signed with the team. He’s also a huge fan of playing with the two Blazer star guards.

“Me and ‘Dame’ have always talked,” Anthony said. “CJ and I worked out together in the summers (in L.A.). I always stayed connected and in tune with what was going on in Portland.” […] Playing for Portland has given Anthony a chance to play with Lillard, a teammate for whom he holds great respect. “It’s incredible,” Anthony said. “When I’m out there on the court with him, I’m in awe. I’ve never played with anybody who can do what he does, who can score as easy as he can, who can take over a game like he does. “I’m the one who’s used to doing those things. When you have a guy on your wing like that, it makes the game fun … to know I have somebody who I can go into the trenches with. We have the same mind-set in terms of having faith and believing and knowing there is never a bad situation we can’t get out of.”

It is unclear if Carmelo Anthony and Portland will extend their relationship through 2021, but he only has good things to say about the team that gave him a chance and the city that has embraced him.

