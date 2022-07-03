Carmelo Anthony Son Video Going Viral: NBA World Reacts

ATHENS, GA - NOVEMBER 24: NBA free agent Carmelo Anthony watches play from the sidelines between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on November 24, 2018 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Another day, another son of a longtime NBA star going viral for their highlight video.

With the sons of players like LeBron James, Shaquille O'Neal and Scottie Pippen all pursuing high-level basketball, Carmelo Anthony's son is looking to join that list.

The son of the longtime NBA star is looking like a legitimate basketball prospect.

That's not surprising, considering who his dad is, but it's still a bit odd to see, given how well everyone remembers Carmelo's college career and early NBA days.

NBA fans can't believe it.

"No he literally grew overnight," one fan admitted.

"OMG he’s so grown wtf," another fan added.

"I swear Kiyan was like 12 last week," one fan admitted.

It will be fun to see where Kiyan Anthony ends up.