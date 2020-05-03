Carmen Electra Shares Old Photos Of Herself With Dennis Rodman

Carmen Electra was one of the highlights of Episode 4 of The Last Dance on ESPN last Sunday night.

Episode 4 featured Dennis Rodman’s “48 hour” vacation to Las Vegas in the middle of the 1997-98 season. Rodman ended up staying in Las Vegas with Electra for much longer than 48 hours. Eventually, Michael Jordan had to come and get his teammate and bring him back to practice.

Electra’s re-telling of that crazy story quickly went viral on social media. It’s one of the highlights of The Last Dance, to be sure.

Rodman and Electra dated and later married in 1998. The marriage didn’t last long, but there don’t appear to be any hard feelings between the two.

Electra took to Instagram this week to share some old photos of herself with Rodman.

Episodes 5 and 6 of The Last Dance will air on ESPN this evening, beginning at 9 p.m. E.T.

The Dennis Rodman-Carmen Electra storyline will be tough to top.