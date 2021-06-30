CBS Sports Posts Telling Graphic About Injuries In NBA Playoffs

The 2021 NBA Playoffs have been exciting and entertaining, but also a harsh reminder of the role injuries play in professional sports.

Last night, we saw Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo exit Game 4 against the Atlanta Hawks with what appeared to be a serious leg injury. We’re awaiting more information on the two-time MVP today.

Meanwhile, Atlanta may have won last night’s game but they did so without star point guard Trae Young, who is dealing with a bone bruise on his right foot. In the Western Conference, the Los Angeles Clippers are trying to reach their first NBA Finals without their best player, Kawhi Leonard, who is battling a knee issue.

Last night, CBS Sports posted a stunning graphic featuring all the top talent who have missed games during these playoffs. Some of the best players in the NBA are on it.

The last two guys on the list, Jaylen Brown and Jamal Murray, suffered their injuries during the regular season. But even if you take them out of the equation, the big names above them are more than enough to show how brutal this postseason has been.

It's been this type of postseason pic.twitter.com/rXzEXmNixG — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) June 30, 2021

There’s no doubt that all of these injuries have changed the complexion of the postseason. It seems like almost no team is immune either.

Here’s to hoping last night was the end of the problem.