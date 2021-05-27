The Spun

Celtics Announce Injury Update For Kemba Walker

Kemba Walker stands on the court during a game for the Boston Celtics.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: Kemba Walker #8 of the Boston Celtics looks on against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Chase Center on November 15, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

As if things couldn’t get any worse for the Boston Celtics, their injury woes continue to cause problems heading into Friday’s Game 3 matchup.

According to Celtics insider Chris Forsberg, star point guard Kemba Walker is listed on the injury report as questionable with a left knee medial bone bruise.

Walker is the third Celtics star to get hurt before or during this first-round series against the No. 2 seeded Brooklyn Nets.

In the midst of the best season of his young career, All-Star forward Jaylen Brown suffered a season-ending wrist injury before the playoffs began earlier this month.

In Boston’s 130-108 blowout Game 2 loss, the C’s other All Star, Jayson Tatum, was forced to leave the game after he was poked in the eye by Kevin Durant — though he’s expected to take the floor tomorrow night.

Even if Walker is able to play through his injury on Friday, things are looking pretty bleak for the Celtics.

Down 2-0 to a red-hot Nets team featuring all three of its healthy stars — Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden — it would take a miracle for this battered Boston squad to comeback and win the series.

With or without Walker, the Celtics will look to mount an upset in TD Garden tomorrow at 8:30 p.m. ET.


