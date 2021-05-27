Celtics Announce Injury Update For Kemba Walker

As if things couldn’t get any worse for the Boston Celtics, their injury woes continue to cause problems heading into Friday’s Game 3 matchup.

According to Celtics insider Chris Forsberg, star point guard Kemba Walker is listed on the injury report as questionable with a left knee medial bone bruise.

Celtics say Kemba Walker is questionable for Game 3 due to a left knee medial bone bruise. Jayson Tatum (eye) is not on the report. — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) May 27, 2021

Walker is the third Celtics star to get hurt before or during this first-round series against the No. 2 seeded Brooklyn Nets.

In the midst of the best season of his young career, All-Star forward Jaylen Brown suffered a season-ending wrist injury before the playoffs began earlier this month.

In Boston’s 130-108 blowout Game 2 loss, the C’s other All Star, Jayson Tatum, was forced to leave the game after he was poked in the eye by Kevin Durant — though he’s expected to take the floor tomorrow night.

Even if Walker is able to play through his injury on Friday, things are looking pretty bleak for the Celtics.

Down 2-0 to a red-hot Nets team featuring all three of its healthy stars — Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden — it would take a miracle for this battered Boston squad to comeback and win the series.

With or without Walker, the Celtics will look to mount an upset in TD Garden tomorrow at 8:30 p.m. ET.