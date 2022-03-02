Celtics Offer Injury Update On Jaylen Brown

Celtics star Jaylen Brown rolled his ankle on a drive to the basket just three minutes into tonight’s win over the Atlanta Hawks, resulting in a major scare for the Boston organization.

Despite walking off the court and into the locker room under his own power, Brown was ruled out for the remainder of the contest as his team went on to notch a 107-98 victory.

The sixth-year star was diagnosed with a right ankle sprain. According to an update from the Celtics after the game, Brown wanted to come back into the game but was held out for precautionary reasons.

He’ll receive further evaluation over the next couple days.

“Coach Udoka says Jaylen Brown’s ankle is still a bit sore and swollen after rolling it in the first quarter. Jaylen wanted to come back and play, but was kept out to be safe. He’ll be evaluated over the next couple of days,” the team wrote on Twitter.

Averaging 23.7 points per game, Brown has been a major contributor to the Celtics’ recent success. With tonight’s win, the Boston squad has now won 12 of its last 14 games and retains its No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference.

With or without Brown, the Celtics will face of against the Memphis Grizzlies in a primetime, nationally-televised contest on Thursday night.