Boston Celtics players are paying tribute to the greatest player in franchise history on Sunday.

Legendary Celtics big man Bill Russell died at the age of 88 years old on Sunday morning, passing away peacefully with his wife by his side.

Several Celtics players have taken to social media to pay tribute on Sunday afternoon.

Our thoughts are with Bill's friends and family members during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace.