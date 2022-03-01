Watch: Chandler Parsons’ Kobe Bryant Story Is Going Viral

Over the years, countless players have shared their favorite memories of Kobe Bryant. During this week’s episode of “All the Smoke,” Chandler Parsons shared his best story involving the Lakers legend.

Parsons revealed how his first encounter with Bryant went. Despite being warned by his head coach, Kevin McHale, about the mind games that Bryant plays, Parsons spoke to the five-time NBA champion on the court.

At one point in the game, Bryant apparently asked Parsons if he was going to spend the night in Los Angeles.

“Fourth quarter comes around, and Kobe looks at me and goes, ‘Are you guys staying the night tonight?’ I’m lookin at McHale and making sure he’s not looking at me before I’m like, ‘What up? We’re staying.’ Then he was like, ‘I’ll set you up. I’ll get your number from Jordan Hill.’ I’m like, ‘Stop, I know what you’re doing.’ McHale is over there grilling me. He ends up going off and having 40 points – we lose,” Parsons said.

The story didn’t stop there. It turns out Bryant wasn’t kidding about setting Parsons up with a nice night out.

“After the game, we’re with all the OGs. I get a text that says ‘You’re all set up at Supper Club – Mamba.’ I’m looking around like ‘Who’s f—ing with me?’ Courtney Lee was my guy. I’m showing him the text and asking if it’s real. … I’m telling the table that I got them. I’m like ‘Kobe is my guy, let’s go!’ We have like the craziest night ever. Supper Club is the club where the tables are beds. The waitress hands me the check and I’m like ‘Oh s–t.’ I open it and it says $22,000. I’m sick. I’ll never forget this chick looks at me, hands me a pen and is like ‘Sign this for Mr. Bryant.’ I signed Kobe Bryant on a $22,000 club bill. He was awesome.”

This is an incredible story about Kobe.pic.twitter.com/ANmYLzE5rB — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) March 1, 2022

Parsons is pretty good at telling a story, that’s for sure.

As for Bryant paying the $22,000 bill, that just adds to his already impressive legacy.