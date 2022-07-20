Charges Filed Against Former Charlotte Hornets Star Miles Bridges

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 03: Miles Bridges #0 of the Charlotte Hornets dunks the ball during the first quarter of their game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Spectrum Center on February 03, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina.(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Charges have officially been filed against former Charlotte Hornets star Miles Bridges.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon and his office announced this Tuesday that they've filed felony domestic violence charges against Bridges.

The fifth-year NBA player faces one felony count of injury to a child's parent. He also faces two felony counts of of child abuse.

“Domestic violence creates physical, mental and emotional trauma that has a lasting impact on survivors,” Gascón said, via LACounty.gov. “Children who witness family violence are especially vulnerable and the impact on them is immeasurable. Mr. Bridges will be held accountable for his actions and our Bureau of Victim Services will support the survivors through this difficult process.”

The Charlotte Hornets are clearly aware of the situation.

The NBA franchise released the following statement several weeks ago:

"The Charlotte Hornets are aware of the situation involving Miles Bridges," the statement reads. "We are in the process of gathering additional information. We will have no further comment at this time."

It's tough to imagine Bridges playing in the NBA again, or at least in the near future.

An investigation is ongoing.