Charles Barkley Has Blunt Message For Kyrie Irving After Return

Earlier this week, Kyrie Irving made his return to the Brooklyn Nets for the first time during the 2021-22 season.

After a lengthy hiatus due to his vaccination status, Irving played well. In 32 minutes of action, the star point guard dropped 22 points, four assists, three rebounds and three steals.

Fans were glad to see Irving was back, but not everyone is enthused. NBA analyst Charles Barkley thinks Irving is doing his team a disservice by not being available for every game.

“If you want to make a political point, which is silly and stupid, and not get vaccinated, that’s fine with me,” said Barkley. “But I don’t think it’s fair for me — OK, I’ll give an example. I love working with you guys. We work on Thursday night now. If I said to you guys, ‘Well, I’m only gonna work certain nights.’ Like, during the playoffs. That would be a better example. We’re on every night except Friday during the playoffs. If I said, ‘You know what, I’m not gonna work on the weekend,’ I don’t think that’s fair to you guys.”

“To me, I have an issue with the entire thing,” Barkley went on. “Kyrie is a heck of a player. But to only play in road games, I don’t think it’s fair to the game … But more importantly, I don’t think it’s fair to the team.”

Irving and the Nets are clearly fine with the way things are going to work for the rest of the season.

However, when the playoffs come around it might be a different story.