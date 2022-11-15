Charles Barkley Has Brutally Honest Admission On 'Free Speech'

PHOENIX, AZ - MARCH 03: NBA legend Charles Barkley speaks during half time of the NBA game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on March 3, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Charles Barkley discussed freedom of speech while addressing Kyrie Irving's suspension.

Appearing Monday on CNN This Morning, the vocal TNT analyst said the Brooklyn Nets "rightfully" suspended the point guard, who posted the link to an antisemitic film on Twitter.

"People have the right to feel and say what they want to," Barkley said. "We have freedom of speech, but there are repercussions when you say certain things."

Barkley believes people are trying to get away with saying terrible things by using freedom of speech as a defense.

"This thing with free speech has really gotten out of hand," he added. "You can't go around insulting people and think it's OK just because it's freedom of speech."

When asked about "cancel culture," Barkley said he doesn't like seeing people losing their jobs. However, he noted that few people truly get "canceled" and said someone should "be called to the carpet" when saying something offensive.

"You should be called out if you said something stupid. Hey, I've been called out many times. I have no problem with that."

Two weeks ago, Barkley said the NBA "dropped the ball" by not suspending Irving. He lamented that the TNT crew was "talking about this idiot" instead of basketball.

While Barkley agreed with Brooklyn's decision to suspend Irving, he believes the 30-year-old should get an opportunity to return. Irving will miss his seventh game when the Nets play the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, and it's unclear if or when they'll reinstate him.