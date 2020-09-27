Charles Barkley Has Brutally Honest Admission On Kenny Smith

Longtime NBA on TNT analyst Kenny Smith walked off the set earlier this year in solidarity with the NBA players sitting out of playoff games.

“I think the biggest thing now, as a black man and a former player, I think it’s best for me to support the players and not be here tonight,” Smith said on Aug. 26. “We’ll figure out what happens after that. I just don’t feel equipped to be here.”

Smith left the show for the night, while host Ernie Johnson and analysts Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal stayed on.

Barkley has since revealed in an interview with The Ringer’s “Winging it with Vince Carter” that he was “pissed” at Smith for how he handled the move.

“I was pissed at Kenny,” Barkley said, via Josh Paredes of Space City Scoop. “Because I didn’t think he should’ve walked off. He should’ve told us in advance. Because I had just said that it was bogus what the Milwaukee Bucks just did to the Orlando Magic. They didn’t tell them. And then like 30 seconds later, he did the exact same thing.

“I had no problem with him walking off. He should’ve told us so we could’ve prepared. The show was like, ‘Uh-oh.’”

That’s fair for Barkley to say, though it’s possible Smith didn’t know that he wanted to walk off until he was in the moment.

TNT’s NBA show is arguably the best in the business because of its genuineness. This was another example of that.