Charles Barkley Has Honest Assessment Of James Harden

The 2022-23 NBA season kicks off with the Philadelphia 76ers facing the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night. Hoops fans will look to see if vintage James Harden returns.

During TNT's pre-game show, Charles Barkley said 76ers fans have asked him all summer whether he believes Harden will bounce back from a down year. The usually opinionated analyst admitted to being stumped, but he didn't like what he saw from the former MVP last season.

"I wish I could answer that question, I do not know," Barkley said about whether Harden is finished or struggled because of a hamstring issue. "Cause let's be honest: He looked cooked."

When Ernie Johnson interjected that Harden is entering the season in better shape, Barkley retorted that "everybody's in great shape during the summer" before playing games.

"It's great to share those pictures during the summer, but you got to remember something. I saw those same pictures three years in a row."

Harden averaged 22.0 points per game for the 76ers and Brooklyn Nets last season, his lowest rate since playing off the Oklahoma City Thunder bench in 2011-12. He scored just 18.6 points per game during the playoffs with 11 in Philadelphia's Game 6 elimination loss to the Miami Heat.

He initially looked rejuvenated after getting traded from Brooklyn in February, but Harden's play sputtered down the stretch.

The 76ers can emerge as a legitimate contender if Harden returns closer to his past elite form, but they're unlikely to go far in a stout Eastern Conference if the 33-year-old doesn't give Joel Embiid a star running mate.

Barkley and the NBA world will get the season's first glimpse of Harden when the 76ers and Celtics tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT.