The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Charles Barkley Has Message For Critics Of Those Who Stand For Anthem

Charles Barkley during The Match.HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: Charles Barkley commentates from the booth during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images for The Match)

Whether it is about basketball or social issues or anything in between, Charles Barkley has never been afraid to speak his mind.

Prior to the first game of tonight’s NBA restart, all players and coaches from the New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz, as well as the game officials, took a knee in silent protest during the national anthem. It was an expected decision as those around the league try to keep a focus on racial and social justice even while games are going on.

Barkley and the rest of the TNT studio crew spoke about the moment. While Sir Charles was supportive of the men who chose to kneel, he also wanted to caution against vilifying anybody from other teams who chooses not to.

“The national anthem means different things to different people,” Barkley said. “I’m glad these guys are all unified. But if people don’t kneel, they’re not a bad person. I want to make that perfectly clear.”

Shortly after Charles Barkley made his point on TNT, ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Williams tweeted that he agreed with the sentiment.

“I firmly stand by what Charles Barkley just said,” Williams wrote. “If you choose not to kneel for the national anthem, you are NOT a bad person and you should NOT get vilified.”

Utah and New Orleans are at halftime of their game. The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers will follow in the nightcap of today’s doubleheader.

You can catch all the action–as well as more analysis from Charles Barkley–on TNT.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.