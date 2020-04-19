Charles Barkley Has A Heartfelt Message For Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley entered the NBA together and became close friends during their career. However, all of that came to an end a few years ago.

Barkley and Jordan had a well-publicized falling out. Apparently, it occurred because Barkley was critical of some of Jordan’s moves while he was owner of the Charlotte Bobcats.

In an appearance this week on the “Hoops, Adjacent” podcast with The Athletic’s David Aldridge and Wos Lambre, Barkley addressed the ongoing feud with his former friend. He made it clear, via Aldridge, that he would love to reconcile with Jordan.

“We were great friends forever,” Barkley said. “I miss Michael. I love Michael. I wish him nothing but the best. He’s the greatest basketball player ever. But obviously he didn’t take kindly to some things I said about his management skills. And that’s unfortunate. That’s unfortunate. But I’ve got to do my job …”

Barkley was then asked by Lambre why he couldn’t convince Jordan to bury the hatchet after all this yearss

“You know, you sound like some of my friends,” Sir Charles said. “That can’t happen because I didn’t do anything wrong. I would love to be friends with Michael ’cause, like I say, he was great to me for 20-some years and I love him like a brother. He was like a brother to me. But our last conversation, he was not very happy with some things I was saying about him on television. … My criticisms, No. 1, were fair …”

Here you have two very proud, accomplished men. Jordan probably felt that Barkley’s “loyalty” should have superseded his job as a broadcaster, but Charles isn’t wrong. His role is to analyze and express opinions on NBA matters.

Sometimes, that means you’re going to say things that aren’t very nice. Sometimes, you’re going to say them about your friends or people you respect and admire.

Regardless of right or wrong, hopefully these two guys can make up before its too late.