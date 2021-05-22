Earlier Saturday morning, ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin dropped a bombshell report suggesting Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James could be in some trouble.

James allegedly violated the NBA’s health and safety protocols before the Lakers’ showdown with the Warriors in the play-in tournament. He attended a promotional event for a tequila brand that he backs.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski calmed the nerves of Lakers fans, making it clear LeBron would not miss and time.

“LeBron James won’t be suspended for protocols violation, sources tell ESPN,” Wojnarowski said. “Nature of event didn’t rise to a threat level of virus spread, as described in Dave McMenamin’s story.”

NBA analyst Charles Barkley said what pretty much every fan was thinking at the time. “Ain’t no f***ing way LeBron James is going to be sit out because of health and safety protocols,” Barkley said this morning.

"Ain't no f***ing way LeBron James is going to be sit out because of health and safety protocols." Charles Barkley weighs in on the NBA and LeBron as only he can 🗣 Story, ICYMI ➡️ https://t.co/oV0JHNbfQB pic.twitter.com/pll38v6CnU — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 22, 2021

James, 36, hit the game-winning shot for the Lakers when they took down the Warriors in the play-in tournament.

Although he’s been in the NBA for nearly two decades, he’s still playing some of the best basketball of his career. He finished the 2020-21 regular season averaging 25.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game.

He and the Lakers will take on the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs.

Game 1 of the Lakers-Suns series will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.