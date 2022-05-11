Charles Barkley Makes Bold Admission About The Dream Team

PHOENIX, AZ - MARCH 03: NBA legend Charles Barkley speaks during half time of the NBA game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on March 3, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Thirty years ago, Charles Barkley was an integral part of the Dream Team's loaded roster at the Barcelona Olympics.

Barkley was one of 11 future Hall of Famers on the team, and in his opinion, he was better than all of them at that time, save for one: Michael Jordan.

During an appearance on "The Pivot Podcast" with Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder, Barkley fiercely argued that he was the second-best player on the "Dream Team," saying that the squad's head coach Chuck Daly agreed with him

"I said many times, that's the best compliment I ever got from anybody," Barkley said in regards to the time Daly told him he was the No. 2 player in the world behind Jordan.

After Daly told Barkley where he ranked, Sir Charles said he made it a point to reach the NBA Finals and take down Jordan the following season.

He almost did it. As the MVP of the league during the 1992-93 season, Barkley led the Phoenix Suns to the Finals, where they ultimately fell to MJ and the Bulls in six games.

Getting back to the original point of this post though, Barkley is not the second-greatest player on the "Dream Team" in terms of all-time rankings and accomplishments.

But at the time of Daly's statement, in the summer of 1992, he just might have been the best player in the world not named Michael Jeffrey Jordan.