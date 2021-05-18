On Tuesday night, the first play-in game between the Charlotte Hornets and Indiana Pacers kicked off Bakers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The Pacers entered the game as a 1.5-point favorite despite missing several key starters. Star guard Caris LeVert was a late scratch from competition after entering the league’s health and safety protocol.

With arguably the team’s best player out of the lineup, one NBA analyst doesn’t believe in the Pacers. NBA on TNT analyst Charles Barkley made a bold guarantee for tonight’s game.

He guaranteed that the Hornets would win. He even hit a button that yelled out “guarantee” before making the pick.

Check it out.

Chuck broke out the "GUARANTEE!" button for his Hornets-Pacers pick 🚨👀 pic.twitter.com/hQE9u0Pz6P — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 18, 2021

“But really, I’m going out on a limb. Ernie can I do it I just found out what it is?” Barkley asked before smashing the “guarantee” button. “The Charlotte Hornets are going to win!” he exclaimed.

Well, through the first five minutes of game action, Barkley couldn’t be more wrong. Indiana jumped out to an early 23-7 lead thanks to 14-first quarter points from Doug McDermott.

Sorry, Chuck.