Charles Barkley Makes Bold Prediction For NBA Playoffs

Earlier this week, former NBA star Charles Barkley made headlines for a bold prediction about the NBA’s restart.

He suggested the Brooklyn Nets could make a run in the playoffs. With Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant on the team, that wouldn’t seem like a very bold prediction.

However, the majority of the team’s starting lineup – including Irving and Durant – won’t be playing when the NBA restarts. Therefore, Barkley’s prediction caused quite a stir.

But he wasn’t done there. On Thursday night, the former NBA star was back at it, making yet another bold prediction for the NBA’s restart.

“I’m gonna tell you this. If the Portland Trail Blazers get in the playoffs, they will beat the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round.” he said during Thursday night’s “NBA on TNT” show.

Chuck is back with another bold prediction 👀 pic.twitter.com/LpUTdD8CcH — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) July 17, 2020

It’s a bold prediction from Barkley, assuming there’s a chance the Trail Blazers don’t even make the playoffs in the first place. Of course, that’s why he placed a caveat before his declaration.

Portland is one of several teams vying for the last playoff spot in the Western Conference. Clearly Barkley likes the team’s chances heading into the NBA’s restart.

Star point guard Damian Lillard is one of the best guards in the league and should provide a lift in the next few weeks.

The NBA officially kicks off on July 30.