Charles Barkley Makes His Opinion On LGBTQ Community Very Clear

HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: Charles Barkley commentates from the booth during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images for The Match)

Former NBA star turned television analyst Charles Barkley has made his opinion on a number of topics extremely clear.

The longtime NBA star and television personality rarely, if ever, shies away from speaking out.

This weekend, Barkley did not shy away from giving his opinion on the LGBTQ community.

“If you’re gay or transgender, I love you. And if anyone gives you any shit, tell em Charles says f--k you!” Barkley said over the weekend in a viral video.

Good for Charles Barkley for speaking out.

The former NBA star turned television analyst is getting major praise for his comments.