Charles Barkley Gives Honest Admission About Michael Jordan Relationship

Once close friends and “Dream Team” teammates, Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley had a falling out nearly a decade ago. Now, the pair do not speak.

The rift stemmed over comments Barkley made that were critical of Jordan’s performance as an NBA executive. Jordan didn’t appreciate Barkley’s candor on the subject, and he has yet to forgive his onetime buddy.

Clearly, the silence is eating at Barkley, who spoke about the divide between he and His Airness on “Waddle and Silvy” on ESPN Chicago today. Unfortunately, Barkley does not see the iciness between the two legends thawing any time soon.

“The guy was like a brother to me for, shoot, 20-something years,” Barkley said via ESPN.com. “At least 20-something years. And I do, I feel sadness. But to me he’s still the greatest basketball player ever. I wish him nothing but the best. But, there’s nothing I can do about it, brother.”

This isn’t the first time Sir Charles has discussed his broken friendship with Jordan. He also did so last month in a podcast appearance with The Athletic’s David Aldridge and Wos Lambre.

“We were great friends forever,” Barkley said on the “Hoops, Adjacent” podcast. “I miss Michael. I love Michael. I wish him nothing but the best. He’s the greatest basketball player ever. But obviously he didn’t take kindly to some things I said about his management skills. And that’s unfortunate. That’s unfortunate. But I’ve got to do my job …”

Barkley didn’t really do anything wrong–his job as an analyst is to express his opinions and be honest, without bias.

Jordan may have taken exception to what Barkley said, but it’s disappointing to see how long this silly grudge has carried on.