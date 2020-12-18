Charles Barkley Names His “Dream Scenario” For James Harden

Charles Barkley dished out some thoughts about the upcoming NBA season on ESPN radio early on Friday morning. While he focused on a thorough bashing of Kyrie Irving, he also pivoted to talk about his hopes for James Harden in 2020.

For his own amusement, the TNT analyst hopes to see the Rockets superstar make the move to the Nets. In Brooklyn, Barkley sees the potential for the trio of Harden, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant to implode.

“I want to see James, KD and Kyrie together with that New York media. That’s just my dream scenario… I want that more than anything in the world,” Barkley said on ESPN radio via Yahoo Sports. “Because, you guys know, all three of those guys are — No. 1, I don’t know any of them really well. I think they’re all three good guys, but I think they’ve all three got some issues. I cannot wait to see those three play together. I think it would be fascinating because all three of them need the ball and want the ball, and I just don’t think it would work. But I want to see it because I want to see it implode.”

Harden to the Nets is a dream for many NBA fans not just Barkley. The idea of three of the best players in the league trying to work things out on the court is fascinating. However, if the trio can develop some sort of chemistry, it’s hard to not see the NBA Finals trophy end up in Brooklyn next summer.

The Nets were previously mentioned among the top suitors for Harden after he requested out of Houston. Since then, Brooklyn has trailed off and the Philadelphia 76ers remain as the frontrunner to make a deal for the former MVP. Even still, GM Daryl Morey remained dismissive of trading All-Star point guard Ben Simmons to acquire Harden.

With just four days to go until the start of the NBA season, it’s still unclear what will become of the Rockets star. For now, it seems that Harden will begin the year right where he began in Houston.

Time will tell where he ends up long term.