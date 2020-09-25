On Thursday night, Charles Barkley and the rest of the NBA on TNT crew broke down Game 4 between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets.

While the game was the primary topic of conversation, the crew also addressed the grand jury’s decision not to charge any of the Louisville police officers in Breonna Taylor’s death. One officer was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment for shots fired into a neighboring apartment.

Barkley took a different stance than many athletes, suggesting Taylor’s death is unlike those of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery. Taylor’s boyfriend allegedly fired at police, which Barkley cited as the differentiating factor.

“We do have to take into account that her boyfriend did shoot at the cops and shot a cop. So, like I said, I’m really sorry she lost her life…I don’t think that we can put this in the same situation as George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery,” Barkley said.

Charles Barkley says you can't put the Breonna Taylor case in the same situation as George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery because her boyfriend shot at the police

The former NBA star also addressed the idea of “defunding” the police. Barkley, however, doesn’t think it’s a good idea.

“We need police reform and prison reform and things like that,” he said. “Because you know who ain’t going to defund the police? White neighborhoods and rich neighborhoods. So that notion they keep saying that, I’m like ‘wait a minute, who are black people supposed to call, Ghostbusters?'”

Barkley is never afraid to share his opinion and his comment quickly went viral on Thursday night during Game 4.