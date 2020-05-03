ESPN’s docuseries The Last Dance has led many analysts to dish out their rankings of the greatest players in NBA history.

Among them is Sir Charles, who had some very interesting picks. In a recent Facebook conversation with John Calipari, Charles Barkley revealed his seven greatest NBA players ever.

Unsurprisingly, Barkley had Michael Jordan first. Given how frequently Jordan and the Bulls beat up on his 76ers and Suns, Barkley’s respect for MJ is to be expected.

But rounding out Barkley’s list are four players that may raise some eyebrows. He had Oscar Robertson second, followed in no particular order by Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Barkley then had Kobe Bryant at sixth, then LeBron James seventh, followed by Elgin Baylor and Jerry West.

“Michael’s one, Oscar Robertson’s two,” Barkley said, per Yahoo! Sports. “Russell, Wilt and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, no particular order after Michael. Kobe six, LeBron seven, then you’ve got Elgin Baylor, Jerry West.”

Charles Barkley’s All-Time List 1) Michael Jordan

2) Oscar Robertson

*Bill Russell*

*Wilt Chamberlain*

*Kareem Abdul-Jabbar*

6) Kobe Bryant

7) LeBron James (🎥 Coffee with Cal) pic.twitter.com/aqDAUaow17 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) April 28, 2020

Naturally, Barkley’s decision to leave LeBron outside the top five has people mad. So he preempted the arguments against that by LeBron would not have been able to handle the Pistons that gave Michael Jordan fits for so many years.

“You know, I love LeBron and everything about him but I still think that the way they play the game today he didn’t want any part of those bad boy Pistons,” Barkley said. “Let me tell you something, those guys were out there trying to hurt people. I used to always tell people when you were playing the Pistons you had to call home and tell your family you love them just in case you never saw them again.”

Do you agree with Charles Barkley’s list of greatest NBA players? Should he have added LeBron or Kobe?