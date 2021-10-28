Charles Barkley Reveals Crazy Fact About His Professional Life

Email apparently isn’t one of Charles Barkley’s strong suits.

Barkley revealed a crazy fact about his professional life during an episode of “The Steam Room” this week. Believe it or not, he’s never initiated an email thread.

He’s responded to emails plenty of times. But he’s never actually sat down and initiated an email.

Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBA on TNT (@nbaontnt)

Here’s the full transcript, courtesy of CBS Sports:

Barkley: This social media, email stuff has reared its ugly head again.

Johnson: Hold on, social media …

Barkley: And email. OK, I’m going to say this for the one last time.

Johnson: And this will not be the last time, but go ahead.

Barkley: I’ve never sent an email.

Kiely: You have sent an email.

Barkley: No, I haven’t.

Johnson: You’ve responded to email.

Barkley: I know how to respond. I don’t know how to do one. I don’t know how to initiate one. But I do, I can respond. I will admit that. Remember that night you taught me how to put the …

Johnson: The emoji?

Barkley: Yeah, that’s the last time I used it. That night you taught me on the air. To all you idiots, fools and jackasses out there, it’s our right to talk bad about people. We all do it. But we don’t leave a paper trail.

Kiely: That’s beautiful.

Barkley: I talk bad about people the old fashioned way: behind their back. I don’t put it in writing. When I talk bad about Ernie, Kenny, Shaq and you, T.K., I’m sitting at a table with my friends drinking some beers.

***

In today’s workforce industry, it’s almost impossible to get by without sending emails.

Somehow, Barkley’s avoided it throughout his entire professional life.