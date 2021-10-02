Charles Barkley Reveals His 3 Best Teams Right Now

The 2021-22 NBA season is just around the corner, which means it’s time for some last-minute predictions.

Earlier this week, NBA on TNT analyst Charles Barkley was asked to name the three best teams in the league. Barkley didn’t exactly go out on limb with his three picks.

Instead, he decided to roll with arguably the three best teams in the league.

“Well, clearly, the Lakers are going to be good. And the Brooklyn Nets are going to be good. But the Milwaukee Bucks are the champs. So, to me those are the top three teams in the NBA right now, in no particular order.”

It’s smart not to pick against Lakers star LeBron James – even in the late stages of his career. Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets might be the best team in the league if Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving can all stay healthy this year.

Of course, as Barkley mentioned, it’s difficult to pick against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks after they won the NBA title last season.

Who will win it all this year?