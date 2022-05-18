Charles Barkley Reveals His Mt. Rushmore Of NBA Players

HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: Charles Barkley commentates from the booth during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images for The Match)

Legendary NBA star turned analyst Charles Barkley has revealed his Mt. Rushmore of the league's best players of all-time.

While the actual Mt. Rushmore features four United States presidents, Barkley included six legendary NBA stars.

Barkley went with Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Bill Russell, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.

It's tough to argue with those picks, though some might call for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar or Wilt Chamberlain, among others.

Who would make your NBA Mt. Rushmore?