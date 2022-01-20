Charles Barkley Reveals What He’d Do With Ben Simmons

A few months into the 2021-22 NBA season and former No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons remains part of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Entering the season, the 76ers were reportedly listening to trade offers for the star player. Not much has changed on that front – several months later – and Simmons still hasn’t suited up for a game yet this season.

With the two sides seemingly at an impasse, former NBA player Charles Barkley knows the only way out. The 76ers have to make a trade.

“He’s never going to play another game in Philly,” Barkley said. “The fans won’t forgive him.”

Here’s more of what he said, via TMZ:

“They have to make a trade,” he added. “You have to move on from a bad relationship. They’re not using him and Joel Embiid has been playing great this year, so they’re wasting his talents.”

After playing in Philadelphia for eight years, Barkley has a unique understanding of how the fans treat players. He thinks that is a major reason the 76ers should move on from Simmons.

“I know those fans very well,” Barkley said. “I thought my name was Charles Barkley Son of a Bitch for a long time when I was there.”

Will the 76ers take his advice?