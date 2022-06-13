Charles Barkley Says 1 NBA Franchise Has Been 'Embarrassing'

HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: Charles Barkley commentates from the booth during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images for The Match)

Few NBA franchises in the 21st century, if any, have been as bad as the Sacramento Kings.

The Kings contended at the top of the Western Conference at the start of the 2000s, but since then, they've been a consistent bottom dweller.

Turner Sports NBA analyst Charles Barkley says it's "embarrassing."

“Man, let me tell you something. I used to look forward to going to Sacramento. That fan base, especially back in Arco, they had a tremendous fan base, a tremendous fan base. It was a hostile, great environment. They loved their team. So I always kind of want to see them do good," Barkley said last week, per the Sacramento Bee.

“But I don’t know what the hell happened out there. They traded their best player, Haliburton. And I’m a big Sabonis fan. So I have zero idea what happened to De’Aaron Fox. I thought three years ago he was going to be a perennial All-Star. I have zero idea what happened.”

Perhaps the Kings' fortunes will change moving forward.

You shouldn't bet on it, though.