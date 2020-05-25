Charles Barkley Shares ‘100 Percent Sure’ NBA Prediction

The NBA appears to be getting closer to making a decision on resuming the 2019-20 season. But Charles Barkley apparently already knows what Adam Silver’s going to decide.

Silver made the tough decision to postpone the season back in March after Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus. The decision came at the right time as the U.S. experienced mass outbreak in following months. The pandemic has slowed down in recent weeks, though. The NBA is starting to consider its options to resume the season.

Reports surfaced last week that the NBA was in discussions with Orlando’s Walt Disney World to resume the season. If the season is resumed, the league clearly intends to play games at one central location. But once again, no decision has been made.

But Barkley apparently already knows what the NBA’s going to do. In an interview on the Paul Finebaum Show on Monday, Barkley revealed the NBA will make a decision “in the next week.” He’s “100 percent sure” the NBA, NHL and MLB are “going to play.”

“We’re gonna make a decision in the next week,” Barkley said, via 247Sports. “I’m 100% sure we’re going to play. I know my friends in Major League Baseball are going to play. I know that the (NHL) is going to play. … I do know this, talking to my bosses at Turner: We’re going to play basketball. It is gonna be in Florida and Vegas, or just Florida.”

While Orlando remains the likely destination for the NBA, Barkley also notes Vegas might be an option.

Either way, Barkley’s comments certainly indicate sports could return sooner than expected.

We’re hoping the NBA analyst’s comments become a reality in coming weeks.